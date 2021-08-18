Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,304.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003242 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $50,304.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.00846137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00104077 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,344,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,591 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

