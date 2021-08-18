SRAX’s (SRAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Dawson James

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Dawson James in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Dawson James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 171.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get SRAX alerts:

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73. SRAX has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SRAX will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SRAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SRAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in SRAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.