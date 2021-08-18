St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 780,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,841.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

STJPF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.99. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

