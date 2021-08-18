STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading 2.4% Higher

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.52 and last traded at $142.52. 256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 588,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.14 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,242 shares of company stock worth $47,966,671. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.