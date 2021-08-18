Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.17 ($82.55).

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €66.75 ($78.53) on Tuesday. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €43.40 ($51.06) and a twelve month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

