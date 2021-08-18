StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Million

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, StakeCubeCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One StakeCubeCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002531 BTC on major exchanges. StakeCubeCoin has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00056911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.57 or 0.00844658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00155603 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Profile

SCC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 9,141,544 coins and its circulating supply is 8,268,738 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official website is stakecube.net . StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

