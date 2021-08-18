Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Standex International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.12. Standex International has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

