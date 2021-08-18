Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

SBLK opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $13,212,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.