Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $27.80 Average PT from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 74.4% during the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 82,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 33,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

STWD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,424. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.