State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $20,055,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after acquiring an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $225.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

