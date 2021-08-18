State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

HRL opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

