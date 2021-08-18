State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $103.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

