State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.