State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,103 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 178.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $5,236,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research firms have commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

