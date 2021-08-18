Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Monday. CSFB increased their price objective on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.83.

Shares of Stelco stock traded up C$0.77 on Wednesday, reaching C$46.70. 293,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.44. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$8.95 and a 1-year high of C$50.49.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

