Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $3,271,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00.

Moderna stock opened at $401.86 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.41.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.