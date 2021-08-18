STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock Price Down 3.5%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $217.70 and last traded at $217.94. 21,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 629,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in STERIS by 604.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 2,706,752 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

