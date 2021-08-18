Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.72 Million

Analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will post $239.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.41 million and the highest is $240.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $973.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $968.48 million to $984.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stevanato Group.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

STVN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 382,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,719. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

