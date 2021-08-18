Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

PYCR opened at $35.40 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

