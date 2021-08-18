Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $547.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce $547.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $443.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.41.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,599 shares of company stock worth $24,987,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 58.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

