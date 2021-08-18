Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,164 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 685% compared to the average volume of 658 call options.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $520,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,097.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $700,583.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,969,456.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,456 shares of company stock worth $4,789,161 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of VIR stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. 96,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,502. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of -1.73.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
