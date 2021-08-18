Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,164 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 685% compared to the average volume of 658 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $520,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,097.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $700,583.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,969,456.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,456 shares of company stock worth $4,789,161 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after buying an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. 96,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,502. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

