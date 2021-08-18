Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Coursera Call Options (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,662 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,204% compared to the average volume of 741 call options.

In other Coursera news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,622,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 659,272 shares of company stock worth $26,013,068.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Coursera stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12. Coursera has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

