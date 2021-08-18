Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Telos Call Options (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,623 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,158% compared to the average volume of 129 call options.

Shares of TLS opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 645.25.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telos will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,796,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $575,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,632.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.