Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $956.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

