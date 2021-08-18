Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of SRI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,169. The company has a market cap of $660.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Stoneridge has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

