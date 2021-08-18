STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.47. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

