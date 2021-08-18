Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Up 18% Over Last Week

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $75,288.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.00843906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00104205 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,012,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

