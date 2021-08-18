Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.72 ($93.79).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:SAX opened at €67.90 ($79.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.89. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.