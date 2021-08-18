Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 376,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 85,496 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $4,542,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $3,253,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $2,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

