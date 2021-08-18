Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,323,274 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,015,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after buying an additional 137,834 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7,157.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.39. 49,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,451,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,684.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.69.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

