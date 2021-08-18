Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $813.41 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,768,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,369 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $813,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock worth $3,897,363,081 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.88. 413,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $419.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.