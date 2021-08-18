Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,659 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.34% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 151.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 16,259.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period.

Shares of BMAR opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.97.

