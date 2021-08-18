Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,101,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after buying an additional 550,055 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.43. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $167.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

