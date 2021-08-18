Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $158.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

