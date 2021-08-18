Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $113,807,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,434,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,428,000 after purchasing an additional 261,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,887,000 after purchasing an additional 99,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1,645.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter.

IYF opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.01. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $85.24.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

