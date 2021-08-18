Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 166.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,453 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $25,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 308,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,769,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,617 shares of company stock worth $656,904. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

