Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.97 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. 529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,440. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.84.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

