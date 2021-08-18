Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas Sells 3,800 Shares

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at C$240,312.

Shares of SPB opened at C$15.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.49. Superior Plus Corp. has a twelve month low of C$11.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.87%.

Several research firms have commented on SPB. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark set a C$15.71 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.95.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

