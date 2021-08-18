Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas Sells 3,800 Shares

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at C$240,312.
Shares of SPB opened at C$15.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.49. Superior Plus Corp. has a twelve month low of C$11.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.87%.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.