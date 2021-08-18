Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

