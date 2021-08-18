SuperRare Price Reaches $1.19 (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperRare has traded flat against the US dollar. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $120.62 million and approximately $108.00 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SuperRare

RARE is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

