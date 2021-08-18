Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million.

SRDX stock opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.11 million, a P/E ratio of 542.95, a PEG ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surmodics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Surmodics worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

