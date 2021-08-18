Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 621,050 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $10.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 308.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter valued at $138,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

