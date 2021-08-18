SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.53. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $562.94 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

