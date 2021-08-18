Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SWSDF remained flat at $$533.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $507.63. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $335.00 and a twelve month high of $533.50.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swiss Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.