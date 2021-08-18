Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Update

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the July 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,156. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,579,037 shares of company stock valued at $32,579,388. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

