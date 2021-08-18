Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

SNDX traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 333,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,976. The stock has a market cap of $759.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 842,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516,961 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590,927 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

