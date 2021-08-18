Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock valued at $515,935,840. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

