Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.15.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,360. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 340,356 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

