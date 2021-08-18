Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.78. 56,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,429. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

