Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Taisei stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. Taisei has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taisei from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

